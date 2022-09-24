Wildcats fall short in Top-25 matchup at Grand Valley State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team played under the lights at Grand Valley State on Friday in a top-25 showdown and despite a valiant effort, came up short. The Wildcats received a red-card halfway through the first half and had to finish the contest a player down. On the road against the No. 7 team in the country, the ‘Cats held strong, but the Lakers were able to break through nearing a minute left in the game for a 2-1 win. GVSU led 1-0 at the break, but Justina L’Esperance evened things up just two minutes into the second half. It was her 7th goal this season. GVSU’s late goal and victory pushes them to first in the GLIAC while the ‘Cats now sit in second. The two teams will meet again in Marquette on October 9.

GVSU got on the board first in the 14th minute when Taylor Reid found a one-on-one opportunity against the goalkeeper and was able to work her way into an opportunity and converted. The Wildcats were on the short end of the stick after the 25th minute, as they were handed a red card leading NMU to be down a player for the remainder of the contest and having to fight an even steeper uphill battle. GVSU led 1-0 as halftime arrived. Each team managed three shots, with the lone shot on goal find the net for the Lakers.

Just a couple minutes into action in the second half, Molly Pistorius found Justina L’Esperance who fired a left-footed laser past the diving goalkeeper to tie it up 1-1. In the 65th minute, the Lakers crowded the net and were presented with a great opportunity, but Shenae Kreps came up with an incredible save in net to keep it knotted at one apiece. As the clock rounded 80 minutes, GVSU continued to imply pressure, but Kreps came up with timely stop after timely stop. Kennedy Bearden finally broke through for GVSU with less than two minutes to go and the Lakers would hold on for a 2-1 victory.

Justina L’Esperance scored her 7th goal of the season to lead the team and the GLIAC. Shenae Kreps managed four big saves in net. GVSU led in shots 18-6 and had 2 corners to NMU’s zero. The Wildcats will stay downstate to take on Davenport on Sunday, September 25. The opening kick is scheduled for noon.

