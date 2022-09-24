Wildcat Volleyball breeze past the Rangers with a 3-0 sweep

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats battled the Rangers on the volleyball court this evening. The ‘Cats came out victorious boosting their record to 12-2.

Lauren Van Remortel opened up the match with a serve. Rayne Thompson blocked it down to earn the opening point. After losing the ball due to error, the ‘Cats claimed it again from a service error on the Rangers. Jacqueline Smith wanted to widen the lead and lasered a kill on the court to bring the score to 3-1.

The Rangers retaliated and brought the score to a tie at three, but Meghan Meyer wouldn’t take it and dunked the ball down for a block.A few volleys later, Madeline Crowley served up an immaculate ball and landed an ace. This forced Parkside to go into a timeout at a score of 10-5. Crowley continued to serve two more points for the ‘Cats.

Jacqueline Smith sent a speedy spike over the net to claim another point for the ‘Cats. Van Remortel followed adding a point to her stats. Meghan Meyer took to the line to serve and tallied an ace. Meyer then served another point to Smith. She laid another kill on the court. Parkside was forced to use another timeout at the score of 16-6.

After a bad serve, the ball was back in possession of the Rangers, but Smith earned it back by placing a kill in an unreachable area. She went to the line to earn an ace, which carried the lead to 20-8. After another lost serve, Meyer found an empty spot on the court and earned the team a point. An attack error brought the ‘Cats to set point, 24-10, and a kill by Meyer closed it out.

Olivia Webber found herself on the scoreboard opening up the second set with a kill. The Rangers retaliated and earned their first block of the night. Thompson earned a kill and the lead, 2-1. After some more full-court action, Thompson tallied her second kill in a row. Parkside found a way to tie it up at three but could not get the ball over the net.

The Rangers held on, but Lizzy Stark had other ideas and launched one over the net to give the ‘Cats the lead again. Smith tallied her ninth kill, widening the gap to 7-5. Meghan Meyer began a streak and served the ball to Smith and Webber. They each tallied a point. Jacqueline Smith was having a night. She claimed her 11th and 12th kills, carrying the lead to 12-7. Due to a service error by the ‘Cats, the Rangers earned the ball. Stark placed a kill near the edge of the court to earn possession back. Alli Yacko went to the line to serve, the ‘Cats added two, and Parkside called a timeout. Meyer, Stark, and Thompson all played off of her serves to earn points. She followed her teammates with an ace and took an 11-point lead, 19-8.

Parkside needed to collect their thoughts due to Yacko’s serves, called another timeout, came back, and earned a point on the board. Parkside tallied three more points but couldn’t find the open court. The ‘Cats won the second set, 25-12.

The Rangers opened up the third set with a pair of points, but Smith retaliated and placed a kill right in the middle of the court to get the ‘Cats on the board. An attack error by the rangers tied the set at two, but Parkside had a cross-court kill to again, claim the lead. Thompson answered to square it up at three. After going back and forth on the board, Smith tallied two kills to bring the lead back to the ‘Cats 7-6.

Meyer went to the line to serve, and boom, another ace. The Rangers earned a point off of her second serve, but Crowley was determined to give possession back to the ‘Cats. She placed a kill strategically on the court and brought the lead to 9-7. Parkside put four on the board and led at a score of 10-12. The Rangers’ setter couldn’t make great contact with the ball and allowed the ‘Cats to post another point. Thompson saw the board and went on to hit an unrecoverable kill. Caylie Barlage followed with an ace. Van Remortel set up a beautiful ball, which allowed Meyer to claim the lead for the ‘Cats 14-13.

Jacqueline Smith posted two more kills with the third set going neck and neck. The score was now 18-17. A service ace by Lauren Van Remortel caused the Rangers to call a timeout. Van Remortel continued to serve one more point. Thompson was also having a night and secured her seventh kill. The assist went to Van Remortel. The score sat in favor of the ‘Cats, 22-19, as the Rangers called one more timeout. A service error from Parkside at a score of 23-21 gave the ‘Cats the ball. Yacko served an ace to bring it to match point. An attack error by the Rangers allowed the ‘Cats to sweep the match 3-0.

The ‘Cats will continue their journey south to Purdue Northwest tomorrow, Sept. 24. The match will start at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

