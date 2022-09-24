‘Stick It to Cancer’ fights cancer with hockey in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit is fighting cancer with hockey.

The sixth annual “Stick It to Cancer” hockey tournament is this weekend. 20 teams face off in games all weekend to raise money for cancer patients. Proceeds go to Cancer Care of Marquette County, as well as two Marquette children with cancer: a one-year-old and a six-year-old.

Organizers say they are just happy to help people being treated for cancer.

“It’s just wonderful to be able to help anybody that’s going through treatment,” said Barb Salmela, “Stick It to Cancer” organizer. “Cancer care and cancer treatment is very costly. Most of the recipients we’ve had throughout the six years have been kids.”

Wyatt Bahrman, a six-year-old cancer patient, dropped the puck at the first game of the tournament. “Stick It to Cancer” will continue through Sunday at Lakeview Arena.

