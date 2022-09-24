NMU celebrates homecoming weekend with parade, alumni reception

The NMU Marching Band at NMU's 2022 Homecoming Parade
The NMU Marching Band at NMU's 2022 Homecoming Parade(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildcats returned to downtown Marquette on Friday.

This weekend is Northern Michigan University’s homecoming celebration. Festivities began Friday with a Wildcat Welcome, campus walking tours, and an All Alumni Reception. The homecoming parade kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with a homecoming awards show in the Forest Roberts Theater afterward.

Spectators said the parade gives the community a chance to connect to NMU.

“It’s a really good way that the college gets involved with the community, showing everything the college has to offer,” said Gabrielle Just, NMU alumnus. “Not to mention for kids to get some free goodies.”

The celebration continues Saturday with a Virtual Wildcat 5K Fun Run, a homecoming tailgate, and the homecoming football game against Post University.

