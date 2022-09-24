Marquette residents gather at Lower Harbor for Alzheimer’s walk

People come out at Lower Harbor for Alzheimer's walk
People come out at Lower Harbor for Alzheimer's walk(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s annual walk to end Alzheimer’s took place at Lower Harbor Saturday morning.

The walk is the primary fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for Alzheimer’s research, and support for people affected.

The Executive Director for Brookridge Heights, Jennifer Huetter, said that the walk is also about the families of people with Alzheimer’s.

“We just see how families need that support and care in dealing with Alzheimers disease. It’s tough, it’s a hard disease to have, for the loved one, as well as the person dealing with it,” Huetter said.

All proceeds raised from the walk will go towards Alzheimer’s research and advocacy.

To find out more about the Alzheimer’s Associations or to donate you can go to their website here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances
Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
MISSING: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid
Steven Wayne Miller
Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses pleads not guilty to felony charges
Michigan Tech students walking.
Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University review fall enrollment
Edward Charboneau
Marquette man convicted of more than 60 charges for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

6th annual Stick It to Cancer Hockey Tournament
‘Stick it to Cancer’ fights cancer with hockey in Marquette
The NMU Marching Band at NMU's 2022 Homecoming Parade
NMU celebrates homecoming weekend with parade, alumni reception
This is what the playground could look like.
Kiwanis Club to host playground fundraiser breakfast Sunday
Partridge Creek Farms hosted a groundbreaking for its intergenerational farm in Ishpeming.
Partridge Creek Farms breaks ground on Intergenerational Farm