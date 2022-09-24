Marquette residents gather at Lower Harbor for Alzheimer’s walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s annual walk to end Alzheimer’s took place at Lower Harbor Saturday morning.

The walk is the primary fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for Alzheimer’s research, and support for people affected.

The Executive Director for Brookridge Heights, Jennifer Huetter, said that the walk is also about the families of people with Alzheimer’s.

“We just see how families need that support and care in dealing with Alzheimers disease. It’s tough, it’s a hard disease to have, for the loved one, as well as the person dealing with it,” Huetter said.

All proceeds raised from the walk will go towards Alzheimer’s research and advocacy.

To find out more about the Alzheimer’s Associations or to donate you can go to their website here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.