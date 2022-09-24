Kiwanis Club to host playground fundraiser breakfast Sunday

It’s to raise money for a playground in honor of an Ishpeming resident who died last winter
This is what the playground could look like.
This is what the playground could look like.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold and Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ISHPEMING/NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the Kiwanis Club in Ishpeming is cooking breakfast to help meet a playground fundraising goal.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the Katie Hall at Saint John’s Church in Negaunee. You can expect Italian eggs, hashbrowns and Velodrome coffee as part of the spread.

It’s all part of an effort to raise money for a playground in Ishpeming in honor of Ishpeming Local Ray Leverton. Leverton died last winter.

The club raised about $135,000 so far but still needs to make $20,000 more to complete extra touches on the playground. That would include things like benches and sidewalks in addition to playground equipment.

“It’s a project that builds on Kiwanis’ mission which is serving the children of the world, and that’s what we aim to do with this project,” said Ishpeming Kiwanis Club President Anthony Bertucci. “It brings a playground to a much-needed part of Ishpeming and it honors a great advocate of Ishpeming and children, Ray Leverton.”

The Kiwanis Club hopes to install the new playground by spring.

