Huskies Volleyball earns the sweep in Indiana

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Purdue Northwest Friday (Sept. 23) at the Fitness and Recreation Center. The Huskies won 25-15, 25-16, and 25-19 to improve to 8-5 overall and 2-4 in the GLIAC.

“We came in energetic and poised and played a good match tonight, I thought our passing was on point, which made a big difference in our side-out game, said Tech coach Matt Jennings. I’m proud of the way the team pulled together tonight and got it done. We’ll look to build on this from here and work to get better as we go. Tonight, was a step in the right direction.”

Tech used a 10-0 run in the first set to take a commanding lead. Brooke Dzwik served the run and the Huskies forced the Pride into six attacking errors. The Black and Gold closed the frame on an 8-2 run with Lindy Oujiri pounding down three kills in the run and five in the set.

The Huskies never trailed in the second and held a four-point lead for most of the set. Morgan Radtke tallied five kills in the middle set including the deciding point and another in the 6-1 ending run. Tech hit .440 in the second and Meg Raabe added three kills.

The visitors used a 9-2 run midway through the third to take control and then, similar to the first two sets, closed on a 7-3 run to earn their eighth sweep of the season. Five Huskies had at least two kills in the third and Carissa Beyer tallied seven digs.

Morgan Radtke and Lindy Oujiri each finished with a match-high nine kills. Radtke added four blocks and three assists. Lina Espejo-Ramirez set the attack with 29 assists and added nine digs and five kills. Carissa Beyer (16 digs) and Kate Walch (10 digs) led the defense.

Tech continues a five-match road trip at Parkside on Saturday. First serve is set for 3 p.m. Eastern at DeSimone Arena.

