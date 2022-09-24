Huskies Soccer earns draw on the road at Davenport

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women’s soccer team played to a stalemate against Davenport on Friday afternoon. The Huskies are now 3-4-2 overall with a GLIAC ledger of 1-2-2, the Panthers move to 3-3-3 with a record of 2-1-2 in conference play.

“Another hard match,” head coach Bulut Ozturk said. “Our team maintained possession very well today and worked extremely hard to find the back of the net. We definitely had chances to score.

We will continue to work together and look for solutions. Overall, I am happy with the team’s performance and I thought a tie was a fair result.”

The Huskies outshot the Panthers 3-0 through 45 minutes. By the conclusion of the match, Michigan Tech held a 4-3 advantage in shots, with both teams landing two shots on target.

Despite the physical play throughout the entirety of the contest, the Huskies backline stood rock solid. Senior Alicia Shatrau, known for her defensive efforts, had opportunities on the offensive side of the field, helping the Black & Gold on the attack.

In the 27th minute, MTU had a chance at a goal, after a shot by senior Stephanie Yeager landed in front of the net with a chance for a putaway by Julia Pietila, only to be swallowed up by the Panthers goalkeeper moments later.

The Black & Gold held a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks, Yeager and Pietila were the lone Huskies to accrue shots on target.

With the tie, senior goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde now has four shutouts to her name on the year. The Spring lake, Michigan, native had few threats on the day, making two saves to earn the clean sheet.

The Huskies continue on the road facing No. 7 Grand Valley State on Sunday at noon.

