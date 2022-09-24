Houghton County Fair hosts Community Rummage Sale and Vendor fundraiser

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Fair hosted a Community Rummage Sale and Vendor Fundraiser this weekend.

More than a dozen vendors rented spaces in the exhibit building at the fairgrounds. They sold everything from baby clothes and knick-knacks to comic books and baseball cards. All proceeds from the event will go back to the Houghton County Fair for its exhibit building.

Organizers said the event brought the community together.

“We create a venue for vendors to come and sell their goods,” said Margaret Dunstan, Houghton County Fair office clerk. “[It is a] community get-together. I visited with many people today that you don’t normally see in a day.”

The Houghton County Fair hopes to install restrooms and a ticket booth in its exhibit building with the money raised from the rummage sale.

