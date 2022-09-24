Finlandia Volleyball falls to Wisconsin-Lutheran

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University volleyball team (0-12) lost 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-16) to Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5), Friday night at the Recreation Complex.

In the first set, Finlandia and Wisconsin Lutheran traded points until 8-5. The Warriors went on a 10-6 run that put the set away. In the second set, WLC got off to a 9-2 lead and never looked back. In the third set, Wisconsin Lutheran jumped out 11-2 to effectively end the match.

For Finlandia, sophomore Joslynn Perala had nine kills and sex service aces. Freshmen Elli Djerf and Ceana Floyd had nine digs each. For Wisconsin Lutheran, Jenna Charron had 12 kills and 10 digs.

Finlandia stays on the road, Saturday, Sept. 24 playing Ripon and Maranatha Baptist. The matches are scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. CST, respectively.

