Finlandia Volleyball falls to Wisconsin-Lutheran

The Finlandia University volleyball team (0-12) lost 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-16) to Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5), Friday night at the Recreation Complex.
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University volleyball team (0-12) lost 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-16) to Wisconsin Lutheran (4-5), Friday night at the Recreation Complex.

In the first set, Finlandia and Wisconsin Lutheran traded points until 8-5.  The Warriors went on a 10-6 run that put the set away. In the second set, WLC got off to a 9-2 lead and never looked back. In the third set, Wisconsin Lutheran jumped out 11-2 to effectively end the match.

For Finlandia, sophomore Joslynn Perala had nine kills and sex service aces.  Freshmen Elli Djerf and Ceana Floyd had nine digs each. For Wisconsin Lutheran, Jenna Charron had 12 kills and 10 digs.

Finlandia stays on the road, Saturday, Sept. 24 playing Ripon and Maranatha Baptist.  The matches are scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. CST, respectively.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances
Steven Wayne Miller
Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses pleads “not guilty” to felony charges
Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
MISSING: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid
Edward Charboneau
Marquette man convicted of more than 60 charges for child sexually abusive activity
Ambulance generic
UPDATE: Names released of 1 killed, 2 hospitalized, 1 still missing after Marinette County crash

Latest News

Huskies Volleyball earns the sweep in Indiana
Finlandia Men’s Soccer storms back to stun Fighting Scots
Wildcat Volleyball breeze past the Rangers with a 3-0 sweep
Huskies Soccer earns draw on the road at Davenport