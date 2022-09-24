Finlandia Men’s Soccer storms back to stun Fighting Scots

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - – It was a massive comeback as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (2-2-3) beat Monmouth (1-5-2) 4-3, Friday afternoon at Peacock Memorial Athletic Park.

For the first 49 minutes of the contest, everything was falling into place for Monmouth. The Fighting Scots were controlling the ball and had a 3-0 lead. At the 58:35 mark, freshman Alexis Murillo found freshman Chinedu Ikem in the box. Ikem converted the pass for the goal. With less than 18 minutes to go, freshman Jesper Hagelberg scored off a corner kick to make it 3-2.

Finlandia forced the attack on Monmouth’s goal. Freshman Brody Garrett blasted a shot that the goalie knocked away but freshman Christian Mendoza-Huynh put the rebound in to tie it up at 3-3 at the 76:42 mark. With 9:42 left in the game, Mendoza-Huynh blasted the ball in the upper left corner to put the Lions on top, 4-3. FinnU controlled the ball the rest of the way for the win.

Finlandia had 16 shots with 12 on goal, three corner kicks and was called for 12 fouls. Monmouth had 17 shots with eight on goal, four corner kicks and was called for 13 fouls. Christopher Zavala had seven saves.

Finlandia stays on the road, Saturday, Sept. 24 taking on Edgewood. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. CST

