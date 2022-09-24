Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers explored the Delaware Mine in Mohawk Saturday.

The first level of the mine has been preserved for tours to show people what copper mines were like in the 1800s. The remaining nine levels are underwater. Everything underwater is intact and untouched since 1887 when the mine closed.

This is the first dive since 2013 when divers took the first pictures and videos of the underwater mine. The goal Saturday was to capture more pictures and videos, as well as retrieve tools and artifacts for the mine’s museum.

Divers say the mine is beautiful.

“The wood, the structures, the stairways, the railings, and things are just as they were many years ago when the mine closed,” said John Janzen, technical diver. “It’s like a time capsule. It’s undisturbed. The cold water has preserved the wood. It looks beautiful, just like it was when it was in service. That’s important, to preserve that for history.”

The Delaware Copper Mine is open for tours from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., seven days a week.

