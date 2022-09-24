Cool scattered rain throughout the weekend

As the weekend progresses rain chances are looking to be mostly scattered and cool. Highest amounts of rain are forecast to affect those near Lake Superior the most but not a complete washout for weekend plans. Sunday conditions will mostly calm down with lingering showers with the next chances for Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain chances throughout the day

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain chances; breezy conditions

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Tuesday: More rain lingering throughout the day; more winds and gusts reaching 25 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Wednesday: Cooling conditions with chances of frost in the morning; partly cloudy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Slightly warmer air with partly cloudy conditions; mild

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 60s

