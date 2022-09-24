Central makes cider the old-fashioned way

CENTRAL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Historical Society hosted a cider-making event in Central Saturday.

Folks of all ages made cider from apple cider presses that were about 150 years old. The machine crushes apples, squeezes them, and then collects the cider. After the cider is strained, it’s ready to drink. There is no need to add sugar, dyes, or preservatives.

But how does it taste?

“If you’ve never had cider made from fresh apples, you’re missing a treat,” said Mel Jones, Keweenaw County Historical Society president. “It is amazing. I forgot how good it was.”

This is the first time the annual event has been held since 2019 due to COVID-19.

