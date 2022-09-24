Central makes cider the old-fashioned way

Apple cider
Apple cider(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Historical Society hosted a cider-making event in Central Saturday.

Folks of all ages made cider from apple cider presses that were about 150 years old. The machine crushes apples, squeezes them, and then collects the cider. After the cider is strained, it’s ready to drink. There is no need to add sugar, dyes, or preservatives.

But how does it taste?

“If you’ve never had cider made from fresh apples, you’re missing a treat,” said Mel Jones, Keweenaw County Historical Society president. “It is amazing. I forgot how good it was.”

This is the first time the annual event has been held since 2019 due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances
Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
MISSING: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid
Steven Wayne Miller
Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses pleads not guilty to felony charges
Michigan Tech students walking.
Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University review fall enrollment
Edward Charboneau
Marquette man convicted of more than 60 charges for child sexually abusive activity

Latest News

Houghton County Fair's annual Community Rummage Sale and Vendor fundraiser
Houghton County Fair hosts Community Rummage Sale and Vendor fundraiser
Still from the first dive of the Delaware Mine in 2013.
Divers explore underwater Delaware Mine
People come out at Lower Harbor for Alzheimer's walk
Marquette residents gather at Lower Harbor for Alzheimer’s walk
6th annual Stick It to Cancer Hockey Tournament
‘Stick it to Cancer’ fights cancer with hockey in Marquette