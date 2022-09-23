A wet & cool stretch

A chilly morning will give way to a more seasonal and pleasant day. Then, an approaching front will bring rain to the area tonight through tomorrow morning. Scattered showers will continue during the day as that front moves out. Behind it, lake effect rain showers will increase on Sunday morning. Next week another front will bring more showers to the area from Monday through Tuesday. Temperatures during this stretch will remain below normal. This pattern lets up by the end of next week with some drier and warmer air.

Today: A chilly morning then pleasant conditions

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered morning showers then widespread rain during the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect rain showers in the north wind belts

>Highs: Low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid 60s

