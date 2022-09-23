Wet and cool autumn weekend in the U.P.
Mostly cloudy, showery and cool this first weekend of autumn -- stretching to early next week.
Clouds increase Friday evening as a Northern Plains system approaches Upper Michigan, bringing scattered showers, moderate at times, over the weekend -- Friday through Sunday rainfall totals can exceed a half-inch.
Then, early next week, a cold system from the Canadian Shield enters the U.P. in a nearly north-to-south trajectory, maintaining a trend of below-seasonal temps in the region plus cool showers and northerly gales.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain, beginning in the western counties late and spreading east through Saturday morning; south winds 5 to 15 mph
>Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; southeast through southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
>Highs: 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; cooler with westerly breezes
>Highs: 50s
Monday and Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool with northwest through north winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 50
Wednesday: Morning frost, otherwise partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: 50
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 60
Friday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 60s
