Thirteen years with Project: Keep Kids Warm
See how you can help keep local families warm this winter
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Project: Keep Kids Warm is gearing up for another year and is looking for donations from the community.
Project: Keep Kids Warm works directly with schools from the west side of Marquette County to identify families that need winter gear.
New donations can be dropped off at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Ishpeming, P.O. box 342.
Checks must be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.