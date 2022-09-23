Thirteen years with Project: Keep Kids Warm

Project: Keep Kids Warm is looking for winter gear for local families(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Project: Keep Kids Warm is gearing up for another year and is looking for donations from the community.

Project: Keep Kids Warm works directly with schools from the west side of Marquette County to identify families that need winter gear.

Project: Keep Kids Warm is looking for financial contribution or new winter clothes for infants to age 18.

New donations can be dropped off at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Ishpeming, P.O. box 342.

Checks must be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.

