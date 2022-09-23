Northern Michigan University brings the spirit for homecoming week
Celebrate like at wildcat at Friday evening’s parade and Saturday afternoon’s football game
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Homecoming celebrations continue for Northern Michigan University wildcats.
The campus has been chock-full of activities this week; a welcomed change from scaled-back and canceled events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Homecoming week will wrap up at the Superior Dome on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. with the football game against Post University.
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. tonight and will float down Third St. in Marquette.
