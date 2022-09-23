Northern Michigan University brings the spirit for homecoming week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Homecoming celebrations continue for Northern Michigan University wildcats.

The campus has been chock-full of activities this week; a welcomed change from scaled-back and canceled events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homecoming was full of events starting with Dead River Games

Homecoming week will wrap up at the Superior Dome on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. with the football game against Post University.

A large turnout of NMU Alumni are expected at the homecoming football game

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. tonight and will float down Third St. in Marquette.

