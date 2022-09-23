Northern Michigan University brings the spirit for homecoming week

Celebrate like at wildcat at Friday evening’s parade and Saturday afternoon’s football game
Homecoming was full of events starting with Dead River Games
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Homecoming celebrations continue for Northern Michigan University wildcats.

The campus has been chock-full of activities this week; a welcomed change from scaled-back and canceled events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homecoming week will wrap up at the Superior Dome on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. with the football game against Post University.

A large turnout of NMU Alumni are expected at the homecoming football game

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. tonight and will float down Third St. in Marquette.

