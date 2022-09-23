NMU Board approves 2022-23 general fund operating budget

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees approved a 2022-23 general fund operating budget of $118.7 million Friday.

It is a 0.4% increase over last year.

“We’ve been able to control costs to adapt to a decrease in enrollment. And also utilize the annual savings we will realize as a result of state support to pay down a portion of the MPSERS retirement system unfunded liability,” said Gavin Leach, vice president for Finance and Administration. “To make some key investments in a new academic program and student success embedded advisers, retention initiatives, disability services and mental health initiatives, and keep the overall budget balanced.”

The board also approved three other budgets: auxiliary services, housing and residence life, and designated funds.

The trustees are preparing to conduct interviews with presidential candidates Monday. They voted unanimously to give Interim President Kerri Schuiling a $25,000 performance bonus. Schuiling announced that she will be returning the bonus to the university.

“I’ve been the recipient of many gifts faculty give, not only when I was a student at Northern, but I appreciated their guidance when I was a new faculty member here years ago and, more recently, as I moved into administrative roles,” Schuiling said. “I’m taking this gift and doing something much more significant with it, working through the Foundation. Sincere thanks to the trustees for the affirmation of my work, which I didn’t accomplish alone. And for enabling me to show gratefulness and pay forward the many gifts I have received as a student and employee of this university.”

The board also recognized NMU’s Center for Native American Studies for maintaining its place on the American Indian Science and Engineering Society’s annual list of the “Top 200 Colleges for Indigenous Students.”

Trustees also named the recently renovated NMU Wildcat hockey locker room the “Walt Kyle Locker Room,” in accordance with the donors’ wishes.

