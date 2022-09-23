MISSING: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid

ALBERTA, Mich. (WLUC) - A search is happening for 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid who last called his family on Thursday around 2:00 a.m.

According to his mother, he called to say he was low on gas in Alberta and was heading towards L’Anse.

Police and members of the community began looking for Mongozid on Thursday and will continue Friday.

He has a navy blue GMC 1994 Sierra truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call KBIC Tribal Police at 906-353-6626.

