Marquette City Manager shares updates on current city projects

Catch Karen Kovacs Upper Michigan Today episode 125
Karen Kovacs joins Upper Michigan Today as guest while Don Ryan co-hosts with Tia Trudgeon on...
Karen Kovacs joins Upper Michigan Today as guest while Don Ryan co-hosts with Tia Trudgeon on episode 125.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host while Elizabeth Peterson takes a fall colors tour with Isle Royale Seaplanes.

Seaplane color tours and the autumnal equinox.

Plus... Karen Kovacs gives insight into her position as Marquette city manager...

Karen Kovacs gives insight into her position as Marquette city manager.

...and fills you in on the latest projects rolling out in the city of Marquette.

New recycling bins, former hospital property, and downtown construction plans.

And finally, the Marquette city manager looks forward to getting out of town more and discovering the rest of the U.P.

Karen Kovacs shares what she's looking forward to doing this season.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Latest News

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs Shares UP Bucket List
Karen Kovacs joins Tia and Don on UMT episode 125.
Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs joins Tia Trudgeon and Don Ryan on Upper Michigan Today...
