Marquette City Manager shares updates on current city projects
Catch Karen Kovacs Upper Michigan Today episode 125
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host while Elizabeth Peterson takes a fall colors tour with Isle Royale Seaplanes.
Plus... Karen Kovacs gives insight into her position as Marquette city manager...
...and fills you in on the latest projects rolling out in the city of Marquette.
And finally, the Marquette city manager looks forward to getting out of town more and discovering the rest of the U.P.
