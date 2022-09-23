Marquette City Manager shares updates on current city projects

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host while Elizabeth Peterson takes a fall colors tour with Isle Royale Seaplanes.

Seaplane color tours and the autumnal equinox.

Plus... Karen Kovacs gives insight into her position as Marquette city manager...

Karen Kovacs gives insight into her position as Marquette city manager.

...and fills you in on the latest projects rolling out in the city of Marquette.

New recycling bins, former hospital property, and downtown construction plans.

And finally, the Marquette city manager looks forward to getting out of town more and discovering the rest of the U.P.

Karen Kovacs shares what she's looking forward to doing this season.

