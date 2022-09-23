Four U.P. tribes receive funding to combat substance abuse

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - White House officials have announced nearly 1.5 billion will be used to fund prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction services. Over one hundred million is earmarked for expansion in rural communities.

According to the White House, Michigan will be receiving $36 million to fight the overdose pandemic.

Grants have been awarded to seven tribes in Michigan, four of those tribes are in the Upper Peninsula.

The awardees include:

Hannahville Indian Community in Wilson - $240,000

Sault Saint Marie Tribe (Chippewa) - $475,000

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community in Baraga - $250,000

Bay Mills Indian Community in Brimley - $250,000

The Biden Administration is also planning to host a National Recovery Month Summit that will celebrate those who are recovering from substance abuse.

Officials say the United States has seen 108,000 fatal drug overdoses over the past 12 months which breaks down to one death every five minutes.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.