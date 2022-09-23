Expansion projects get going at Copper Island Academy

This includes a donor’s matching campaign, which if successful, will give the academy additional land for future expansions
By Colin Jackson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Island Academy has begun its second year with a number of changes since its opening last fall.

“We’ve brought in some additional staffing this year and supports that we did not have last year,” said Academy Principal Steve Aho. “A new reading coach, an instructional coach and our culinary teacher. And everything together has allowed for a smoother transition now that we’ve had students in the door for a year.”

Other changes include a six-classroom expansion to the main building and a concrete pad for an ice rink and basketball court, funded by an investment group.

These are being constructed by Moyle Construction Services.

Students will also be working on projects like a greenhouse and brick ovens for outdoor cooking. That’s thanks to a one million dollar charter school grant the school received last year.

A donor has also begun a match campaign to give the academy more land.

“We do have a donor who recently purchased a chunk of land for about $50,000,” continued Aho. “And there’s a challenge that was put out to try and increase support for the school. They’re looking for an additional $50,000 dollars in donations or support for the endowment in 50 days.”

Academy director Nora Laho says the challenge is already well underway, with about half of the goal for donations received.

“At this point, we are thirteen days into the match campaign,” said Laho. “And we are excited that we have raised over $25,000”

Additional money raised will go toward other future expansion projects.

The academy hopes these changes will continue to offer a unique education.

“We want to continue to provide opportunities that allow them to number one, enjoy school, and really enhance that educational experience in a well-rounded way,” added Aho.

For more information on donations to the academy, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances
Steven Wayne Miller
Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses pleads “not guilty” to felony charges
Photo of missing Virgil Mongozid (18)
MISSING: 18-year-old Virgil Mongozid
Edward Charboneau
Marquette man convicted of more than 60 charges for child sexually abusive activity
Ambulance generic
UPDATE: Names released of 1 killed, 2 hospitalized, 1 still missing after Marinette County crash

Latest News

The Copper Island Academy has begun its second year with a number of changes since its opening...
Expansion projects get going at Copper Island Academy
Dan Perkins along with other other organizers.
Partridge Creek Farms breaks ground on Intergenerational Farm
The American bomber flying over Ford Airport
World War II-era planes on display for veterans at Ford Airport
TV6's Vinny La Via and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Friday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (09/23/2022)