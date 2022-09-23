Expansion projects get going at Copper Island Academy

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Island Academy has begun its second year with a number of changes since its opening last fall.

“We’ve brought in some additional staffing this year and supports that we did not have last year,” said Academy Principal Steve Aho. “A new reading coach, an instructional coach and our culinary teacher. And everything together has allowed for a smoother transition now that we’ve had students in the door for a year.”

Other changes include a six-classroom expansion to the main building and a concrete pad for an ice rink and basketball court, funded by an investment group.

These are being constructed by Moyle Construction Services.

Students will also be working on projects like a greenhouse and brick ovens for outdoor cooking. That’s thanks to a one million dollar charter school grant the school received last year.

A donor has also begun a match campaign to give the academy more land.

“We do have a donor who recently purchased a chunk of land for about $50,000,” continued Aho. “And there’s a challenge that was put out to try and increase support for the school. They’re looking for an additional $50,000 dollars in donations or support for the endowment in 50 days.”

Academy director Nora Laho says the challenge is already well underway, with about half of the goal for donations received.

“At this point, we are thirteen days into the match campaign,” said Laho. “And we are excited that we have raised over $25,000”

Additional money raised will go toward other future expansion projects.

The academy hopes these changes will continue to offer a unique education.

“We want to continue to provide opportunities that allow them to number one, enjoy school, and really enhance that educational experience in a well-rounded way,” added Aho.

For more information on donations to the academy, click here.

