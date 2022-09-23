Captain of Shipwreck tours in process of retiring

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At the helm, Theresa Karr guided people about the history of Lake Superior shipwrecks. She is now in the process of retiring after 28 years with the tour company. Karr says it is a bittersweet feeling to retire from being a captain.

“A little sad, but happy too. I’ve been at Shipwreck Tours for 28 years,” Karr said. “I started back in 1994 as a narrator, I worked on the boat for about five years and then I got my captain’s license in 1999.”

Karr said she got to know more people personally as a narrator but said being a captain she’s able to show the wrecked ships in detail to tourists. Karr says the more memorable tours have been because of unplanned moments.

“The ones that of course stand out the most are the things when something happens that you is so unpredictable,” Karr said. “Like the weather, for instance, I’ve been in many storms that just happen to blow up within just a few minutes.”

Staff leaders say Theresa will be missed. The CEO of Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours Peter Lindquist said she has been an influential person in the tour company.

“She’s been a rock when it comes to being here all the time. The thing about being a captain on a boat like this, is they have a lot of duties,” Lindquist said. “I’m always impressed when I walk by and I hear how they’re treating the crew and how they’re working with them.”

Karr’s last day is this upcoming Sunday and Lindquist hopes she retains her captain’s license and visits Shipwreck Tours every now and then.

