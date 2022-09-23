Campfire CoWorks cuts ribbon on new Campfire-Ish location

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire CoWorks has a new location in Ishpeming. Thursday afternoon, the owners and others in the community met inside the Gossard Building for the official ribbon cutting of the new location which is called Campfire-Ish.

The space offers work areas, and high-speed internet and is also a satellite shop for two other businesses: Hot Plate Pottery and Doozers.

“This was just a great opportunity for us to come together in a shared creative space and kind of see what would happen, we’ve been hearing for a while now that Ishpeming and beyond, outside the Marquette area, has some remote workers that have internet troubles and we would love to be able to provide another support system for them here,” said Ashley Ross, Campfire CoWorks Co-Owner.

The open house at Campfire-Ish went until seven Thursday night. Campfire’s other location is inside the Masonic Building in Marquette.

