Bear Trap Inn expands into second building

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WLUC) - In Shingleton – the Bear Trap Inn is expanding to a new location.

The restaurant and inn now own a second location in Shingleton, the former Tanglewood. They will rename the new location the “Bear’s Den.”

The manager of the future Bear’s Den says it has been a slow process mostly because of the time involved in getting a liquor license. The location also faces the common challenge of filling staff positions but the CFO Dawn Gordon said employees are stepping up.

“We are looking to hire servers, cooks and dishwashers, especially for the snowmobile season. Right now, we have such a great team that a lot of them are willing to go back and forth and work at both places,” Gordon said.

Gordon says the plan is to open the bear’s den by mid to late October.

