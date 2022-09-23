American Association of University Women, Peter White Public Library hosts Front Street Book Fair

Front Street Used Book Fair
Front Street Used Book Fair(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A book fair has taken over downtown Marquette this weekend.

The Marquette Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Friends of Peter White Public Library teamed up to host the Front Street Book Fair. This three-day event includes two used book sales at the library and First Presbyterian Church. Proceeds from the book sale will help fund activities at the Peter White Public Library and AAUW academic scholarships.

Organizers say the event gives the books a second life.

“All of our items here are donated from the public,” said Heather Steltenpohl, Peter White Public Library development director. “[They’re books] that they have enjoyed. They’ve had collections at home and they’re downsizing. They bring them into the library so that they can be rehomed for other reading lovers.”

The Front Street Book Fair started Thursday and continues Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Marquette at the Peter White Public Library and the First Presbyterian Church. Saturday is a half-price sale from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. There is also a bag sale from 1:45 p.m. until 4 p.m. where everything you can fit in a bag only costs $5.

