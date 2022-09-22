School lunch program sees higher participant levels than pre-pandemic

What’s in a school lunch at Negaunee High School?
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National School Lunch Program has gone back to its pre-pandemic eligibility requirements.

Negaunee and Ishpeming Public Schools’ director of dining services Calvin Atwell explained what this means for the two school districts and what families should keep in mind throughout the school year regarding meals.

Calvin Atwell, the director of dining services at Ishpeming and Negaunee schools, explains the recent changes to the National School Lunch Program.

There are about 300 students at Negaunee High School and roughly 1/3 of those students receive school lunch. Here’s what goes into a meal.

Calvin Atwell, director of dining services for Negaunee and Ishpeming schools, talks about options and breaks down the nutritional components of a school meal.

Learn more about the National School Lunch Program and apply at michigan.gov.

You can find lunch information for Negaunee specifically here.

A typical breakfast spread at Negaunee High School.
What's in a School Lunch?