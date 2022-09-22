School lunch program sees higher participant levels than pre-pandemic
What’s in a school lunch at Negaunee High School?
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National School Lunch Program has gone back to its pre-pandemic eligibility requirements.
Negaunee and Ishpeming Public Schools’ director of dining services Calvin Atwell explained what this means for the two school districts and what families should keep in mind throughout the school year regarding meals.
There are about 300 students at Negaunee High School and roughly 1/3 of those students receive school lunch. Here’s what goes into a meal.
