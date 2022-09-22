Players de Noc presents first musical since the pandemic began

Players de Noc rehearsing its musical.
Players de Noc rehearsing its musical.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is preparing for its first musical since the pandemic began.

It’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” – an interactive musical about a spelling bee. Each of the students won their school’s spelling bee and are competing to make it to nationals.

“This one is a little different because it’s small. Normally we do much bigger musicals, so this is a little different but [we] still get to sing and dance,” said Robin Gavriloff, who plays Olive Ostrovsky in the musical.

The cast says months of work go into putting on a musical.

“We have something here that you don’t have to go anywhere to see. We do a lot of work to put in theater locally, so you don’t have to go to Green Bay or Milwaukee or anywhere,” said Brian Tourangeau, who plays Leaf Coneybear in the musical.

The shows are Sept. 23, 24, 25, 28, 29 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $16 and can be purchased here.

