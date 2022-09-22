Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University review fall enrollment

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech Universities announced their fall enrollment numbers. At NMU, its traditional headcount stands at 6,970 which is 3% lower than a year ago.

University Spokesperson Derek Hall said high school enrollment can have an impact.

“We have fewer students graduating high school and going to college,” said Hall. “That’s something that we have been talking about a lot and trying to implement programs here on campus to help different populations or look at new populations.”

While the traditional headcount is down, NMU said its retention is up nearly 1% from last fall, standing at 73%.

“We’ve added advisors within the academic programs,” said Hall. “They are very much more upfront with the students helping them through their academic program. Also getting them to stay and complete their degree.”

Hall said retention has a lot to do with life events and NMU is doing what it can to help students stay in their programs. The graduation rate is also up 4% since last year. Meanwhile, Michigan Tech has over 7,000 students, and student retention is at 85%.

MTU Vice President of Relations and Enrollment John Lehman said that number goes up each year. According to Lehman, it’s the opportunity that an MTU degree brings.

“High job placement rates, high starting salaries,” said Lehman. “Starting salaries that are the 20th highest in the nation for public universities and launching them into a successful career.”

Lehman also said MTU’s graduation rate is at 70% and also continues to grow.

“We have flagship quality faculty that hold our students to a high standard and with that comes with a lot of support services in the form of academic and collegiate support,” said Lehman. “Also, I think this is unique to Michigan Tech because Michigan Tech students look out for each other.”

Both of these schools said their main goal is to help students cross the graduation stage.

