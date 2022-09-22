NMU holds Construction Management and Technology Career Fair

NMU Career Fair
NMU Career Fair(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its Construction Management and Technology Career Fair Thursday at the Jacobetti Complex. With the complex under construction, the fair was held in the back portion of the building.

60 employers were on hand to talk with hundreds of NMU students about career and internship opportunities.

“This could mean a lot of different outcomes. Whether it’s somebody who’s just starting out in the program and they’re looking to network a little bit and figure out where their degree might take them,” said Walker Derby, NMU Career Services assistant director. “Or, a student who might be mid-college career looking for an internship over the summer or up to folks who are looking to graduate and move into whatever field they may be going into.”

This was the 17th year for the Construction Management and Technology Career Fair at NMU.

