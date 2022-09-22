NMU Foundation finalizes deal with UP Health System on old hospital building

The total cost for demolition is expected to be between $18 million to $20 million.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The deal between the UP Health System and the NMU Foundation to redevelop the old Marquette hospital is now finalized.

The foundation acquired the property for $1 and is receiving $4 million from UP Health System to help with demolition. The total cost for demolition is expected to be between $18 million to $20 million. $8 million will be allocated from the new state budget, and it is hoping to secure an additional $8 million from a Community Development Block Blight Elimination grant.

The NMU Foundation authorized Veridea Group as the developer for the project. The foundation and Veridea have yet to enter a development partnership agreement.

The Neldberg and Blood Bank buildings will continue to be in use for 18 months while the hospital looks to finalize a new location. The foundation says it is looking to begin interior demolition this winter and begin on the exterior following next year.

According to analysis from the foundation, the estimated $166 million mixed-use development will feature a wide range of housing, including owner-occupied townhomes, multi-family housing, apartment units, a senior living complex, some retail/commercial, as well as green space and pedestrian corridors.

The NMU Foundation has a website that provides additional information regarding its plans with the project.

