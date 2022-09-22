Michigan Tech Career Fair draws thousands of students

Students at the Michigan Tech Career Fair
Students at the Michigan Tech Career Fair(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Michigan Tech in Houghton had a chance to take the next step as professionals with the return of the Michigan Tech Career Fair Wednesday.

Thousands of students had the chance to meet with more than 370 employers from across the country at the student development center Wednesday afternoon. This was the first in-person career fair for Michigan Tech since the pandemic. With the strong turnout, Michigan Tech’s Career Services staff say this is a great time to be starting a career.

“People are hiring and it’s a great time to be a Husky, our placement rate is one of the tops in the country, 93 percent placement rate, and these companies here are starving for Michigan Tech talent and this is a great time for our students to get back into industries and to have these one-on-one conversations with these companies,’ said Cody Kangas, MTU Corporate & Foundation Relations executive.

This is Michigan Tech’s largest career fair.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Shireen Glenn and Allen Hutchens
2 arrested on meth charges in Marquette
Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban
TV6's Meteorologist Jennifer Perez, with anchors Elizabeth Peterson, and Alyssa Erwin and...
TV6′s Morning News Team welcomes back anchor Alyssa with new last name
The Eufaula Police Department said they were called to a residence about a snake in a toilet.
Homeowner finds snake in toilet
Clifford Kaja, arrested in Munising for child sex crimes.
Gladstone man faces felony charges for child sex crimes in Munising

Latest News

Life Saving Award
Keweenaw County deputy recognized for lifesaving efforts
Ambulance generic
1 killed, 2 hospitalized, 1 missing after Marinette County crash
Michigan's Supreme Court
Five candidates run for two Michigan Supreme Court seats
A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to stop required deer harvest reporting advances