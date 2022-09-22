Michigan Tech Career Fair draws thousands of students

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Michigan Tech in Houghton had a chance to take the next step as professionals with the return of the Michigan Tech Career Fair Wednesday.

Thousands of students had the chance to meet with more than 370 employers from across the country at the student development center Wednesday afternoon. This was the first in-person career fair for Michigan Tech since the pandemic. With the strong turnout, Michigan Tech’s Career Services staff say this is a great time to be starting a career.

“People are hiring and it’s a great time to be a Husky, our placement rate is one of the tops in the country, 93 percent placement rate, and these companies here are starving for Michigan Tech talent and this is a great time for our students to get back into industries and to have these one-on-one conversations with these companies,’ said Cody Kangas, MTU Corporate & Foundation Relations executive.

This is Michigan Tech’s largest career fair.

