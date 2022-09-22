Meditate with a morning mantra
Take a mental break with the help of Rise Up Yoga on Upper Michigan Today episode 124
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the weather is drastically cooler as we head into fall.
A new season might bring you new intentions.
Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga talks about the mental effects of mantras and meditation.
Boase encourages you to make your own mantra...
...and to grab a partner to lean on.
You can check out Rise Up Yoga’s offerings at riseupyoga906.com.
