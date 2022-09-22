Meditate with a morning mantra

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the weather is drastically cooler as we head into fall.

A new season might bring you new intentions.

Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga talks about the mental effects of mantras and meditation.

Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga talks about the power of mantras in your daily routine.

Boase encourages you to make your own mantra...

Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga leads a meditation practice.

...and to grab a partner to lean on.

Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga leads UMT's Tia and Elizabeth through a partner meditation.

You can check out Rise Up Yoga’s offerings at riseupyoga906.com.

