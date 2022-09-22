Meditate with a morning mantra

Take a mental break with the help of Rise Up Yoga on Upper Michigan Today episode 124
Kellie Boase leads Tia and Elizabeth through a partner meditation practice.
Kellie Boase leads Tia and Elizabeth through a partner meditation practice.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the weather is drastically cooler as we head into fall.

Cooler weather, floating houses, goats with a job, gerbil films, and hamster on a piano.

A new season might bring you new intentions.

Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga talks about the mental effects of mantras and meditation.

Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga talks about the power of mantras in your daily routine.

Boase encourages you to make your own mantra...

Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga leads a meditation practice.

...and to grab a partner to lean on.

Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga leads UMT's Tia and Elizabeth through a partner meditation.

You can check out Rise Up Yoga’s offerings at riseupyoga906.com.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

