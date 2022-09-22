Marquette Township to hold work session on potential northwest road network

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board has scheduled a work session to discuss what’s being called the “Northwest Marquette Road Network Connectivity Feasibility Study”.

The public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. in the Marquette Township Hall Board Room at 1000 Commerce Drive.

This work session was scheduled with the intention to receive input from, and allow dialogue with, Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC) Engineering Manager Jim Iwanicki, regarding the future of Marquette Township’s road network in the northwest part of the Township.

As TV6 has previously reported, the discussion over a bypass road through Forestville has been sparked by a potential new housing development and concerns about a dangerous intersection at County Road 492 and Forestville Road.

This work session also allows the township board to hear from MCRC about other options previously considered for an expansion of the existing road network, and improvements already considered to existing roadways and intersections.

As a work session, this meeting does not allow the township board to make any decisions regarding any topic. The general public will have an opportunity to speak at the beginning and end of the session. Iwanicki has agreed to address any concerns expressed, within the limits of currently available information.

A recording of the meeting will also be available shortly following the meeting on the Township’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UC3N_P2DT_vdAyNtrssxiJ8A.

