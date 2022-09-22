Marquette Symphony Orchestra announces 26th season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra has announced its five concerts for its 26th season in Kaufman Auditorium.

The MSO has an exciting 2022-2023 season planned, including two guest soloists, the orchestra’s newest Youth Concerto Competition winner, another community-focused Sounds of the Holidays performance, and a joint venture with the NMU Choirs. The repertoire is listed below.

Music Director Octavio Más-Arocas returns to the podium to lead the MSO. He currently serves as Director of Orchestras at the Michigan State University College of Music.

Individual concert tickets are on sale now through NMU Tickets. Tickets for adults have been lowered to start at $15 each. Student tickets start at $10 each. Children ages 6-14 are free with every adult ticket. Use promo code MSOKIDS2022. Tickets can be purchased online at nmu.universitytickets.com or by calling the box office at 906-227-1032.

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium at 611 N. Front St., Marquette.

The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is supported by the Michigan Arts & Culture Council.

Updates about any coronavirus precautions for individual concerts will be posted at MarquetteSymphony.org.

Saturday, Oct. 15:

The Block by Carlos Simon

Flute Concerto No. 2 in D Major by Mozart with soloist Adam Sadberry

Coriolan Overture by Beethoven

Belkis, Regina di Seba by Respighi

Saturday, Dec. 10:

Sounds of the Holidays with guest conductors Drs. Matt Ludwig and Barbara Rhyneer

Saturday, Jan. 14:

Violin Concerto in D minor by Sibelius with soloist Yvonne Lam

Symphony No. 1 in G minor by Vasily Kalinnikov

Saturday, Feb. 25:

III. “Batuque” from Reisado do Pastoreio by Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez

Concerto No. 1 for Marimba and String Orchestra by Ney Rosauro with Youth Concerto Winner Britton-Rene Collins

Pictures at an Exhibition by Mussorgsky/Ravel

Saturday, April 15:

Symphony No. 2 in B minor by Alexander Borodin

Chichester Psalms by Leonard Bernstein with the NMU Choirs

Toward the Unknown Region by Ralph Vaughan Williams with the NMU Choirs

