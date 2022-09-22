Marquette county businesses serve fall specials

Midtown Bakery prepares for fall season
Midtown Bakery prepares for fall season(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday marks the first day of fall and local businesses in Marquette County are offering seasonal surprises.

It is a much cooler-than-average start to the fall season. But, that hasn’t stopped locally-owned businesses from commemorating the season with various delights. In Negaunee, Midtown Bakery and Cafe Owner Marybeth Kurtz said visitors can expect a familiar theme on the menu.

“Fall brings a lot of changes for people, not just Midtown. We do a lot more pumpkin kinds of things, but I think everybody starting to think winter and getting their warm on. So, hot cocoa and lots of hot teas,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz says Midtown has more pumpkin flavors now but will be phased out by the holidays. It isn’t just Midtown getting behind the fantastic fall. Marquette’s Beth Millner Jewelry’s Studio Manager, Nina Lehto-Clark said the store is offering a line of jewelry that features a familiar animal.

“The theme this year for the fall line is black bears and we have a couple of pieces for the fall line that are a landscape kind of piece of a bear walking up a lake,” Lehto-Clark said.

The design is available on different jewelry pieces like necklaces and earrings. Lehto-Clark said she wanted to focus on U.P. wildlife for the fall line. She said after planning and designing, the end result is worth it.

“I think that I did a pretty good job. I hope other people think so too, but I really like the fact that it looks like a little painting, like a little cameo painting kind of thing,” Lehto-Clark said.

Lehto-Clark said the bear design is also used along items that contain stones local to the U.P.

There will be more fall-based designs throughout the season.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances
Embers Credit Union, Negaunee
Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses
Mugshots of Shireen Glenn and Allen Hutchens
2 arrested on meth charges in Marquette
Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban
Ambulance generic
UPDATE: Names released of 1 killed, 2 hospitalized, 1 still missing after Marinette County crash

Latest News

Ribbon Cutting at Campfire-Ish
Campfire CoWorks cuts ribbon on new Campfire-Ish location
Freeze warnings, frost advisories in Upper Michigan overnight through Friday morning before...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 09/22/2022
Michigan Tech students walking.
Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University review fall enrollment
Poster for the event
Great Lakes Scuba Divers to host fundraiser at Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday
NMU Career Fair
NMU holds Construction Management and Technology Career Fair