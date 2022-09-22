Marquette county businesses serve fall specials

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday marks the first day of fall and local businesses in Marquette County are offering seasonal surprises.

It is a much cooler-than-average start to the fall season. But, that hasn’t stopped locally-owned businesses from commemorating the season with various delights. In Negaunee, Midtown Bakery and Cafe Owner Marybeth Kurtz said visitors can expect a familiar theme on the menu.

“Fall brings a lot of changes for people, not just Midtown. We do a lot more pumpkin kinds of things, but I think everybody starting to think winter and getting their warm on. So, hot cocoa and lots of hot teas,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz says Midtown has more pumpkin flavors now but will be phased out by the holidays. It isn’t just Midtown getting behind the fantastic fall. Marquette’s Beth Millner Jewelry’s Studio Manager, Nina Lehto-Clark said the store is offering a line of jewelry that features a familiar animal.

“The theme this year for the fall line is black bears and we have a couple of pieces for the fall line that are a landscape kind of piece of a bear walking up a lake,” Lehto-Clark said.

The design is available on different jewelry pieces like necklaces and earrings. Lehto-Clark said she wanted to focus on U.P. wildlife for the fall line. She said after planning and designing, the end result is worth it.

“I think that I did a pretty good job. I hope other people think so too, but I really like the fact that it looks like a little painting, like a little cameo painting kind of thing,” Lehto-Clark said.

Lehto-Clark said the bear design is also used along items that contain stones local to the U.P.

There will be more fall-based designs throughout the season.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.