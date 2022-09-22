Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is in jail for attempting to rob two Negaunee businesses Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Negaunee City Police Department responded to a report of an unarmed robbery at Embers Credit Union in Negaunee. Police said moments after arriving at Embers Credit Union, a second unarmed robbery attempt was reported at Super One Foods in Negaunee.

According to the NPD, a 58-year-old Negaunee man was responsible for both attempts. He was located, arrested, and lodged at the Marquette County Jail, where he remains. His name will not be released until his arraignment.

Police said employees at both businesses were unharmed. No money or other property was able to be stolen.

The Negaunee City Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ishpeming City Police Department.

