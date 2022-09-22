Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses

Embers Credit Union, Negaunee
Embers Credit Union, Negaunee(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is in jail for attempting to rob two Negaunee businesses Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Negaunee City Police Department responded to a report of an unarmed robbery at Embers Credit Union in Negaunee. Police said moments after arriving at Embers Credit Union, a second unarmed robbery attempt was reported at Super One Foods in Negaunee.

According to the NPD, a 58-year-old Negaunee man was responsible for both attempts. He was located, arrested, and lodged at the Marquette County Jail, where he remains. His name will not be released until his arraignment.

Police said employees at both businesses were unharmed. No money or other property was able to be stolen.

The Negaunee City Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ishpeming City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances
Mugshots of Shireen Glenn and Allen Hutchens
2 arrested on meth charges in Marquette
Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban
Ambulance generic
1 killed, 2 hospitalized, 1 missing after Marinette County crash
Marquette Planning Commission
Marquette Planning Commission approves plans for streets for new housing development

Latest News

Around 100 people attended the 10th Annual Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes event Wednesday at the...
Wakefield group walks a mile to raise mental health awareness
In the Northern Center, the Michigan Public Service Commission discussed how to keep energy...
Michigan Public Service meets about affordable energy in Marquette
The UP200 is most known for its Midnight Run and Jack Pines 30 dog sled races in February.
UP200 Dryland Dash 2022 set for Oct. 8 & 9
The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols in work zones across the county....
Menominee County Sheriff’s Office increases patrols in construction zones
Trail 2 in Wakefield.
Gogebic County ski resort closes portion of snowmobile, ORV trail