Lake effect rain continues for some

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT
Lake effect rain showers will continue through the early afternoon across the north. Plan on a cooler day with breezy conditions. Then, clouds clear out tonight allowing temperatures to plunge. Low will get down into the 30s, which could lead to a frost. Make sure to bring any of your tender plants or flowers. We catch a break tomorrow. This weekend we’ll dodge times of scattered showers as another system will move through the area. The jetstream pattern keeps a trough over the Great Lakes through early next week.

Today: Lake effect rain showers in the north. Otherwise, partly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Friday: Chilly morning then becoming seasonal. Frost and patchy fog are likely early on then partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers and cool

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and cool

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with more scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Morning drizzle possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

