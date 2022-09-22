Keweenaw County deputy recognized for lifesaving efforts

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a lifesaver award Wednesday evening.

At the Keweenaw County Board meeting, Deputy Matthew Eberly was presented with the award.

Eberly performed a water rescue on June 19 of this year, saving the life of an elderly man whose boat had sunk in Lake Superior. The deputy says he’s proud of the work he does and is happy to have saved a life, but he also reminds the public of the dangers of Lake Superior.

“Out of any award, lifesaving is the most important, saving a life feels really good, so being recognized for it feels even better, but, you have to respect the lake, the lake will come and bite you real quick,” said Eberly.

Eberly has been with the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office for about five years after retiring as a conservation officer.

