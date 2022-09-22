KBIC names new Chief Medical Officer

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) and KBIC Health System have announced Sophina Manheimer, MD as their new Chief Medical Officer.

According to a press release from the KBIC, Dr. Calderon most recently served as the Family Medicine Physician and Chief of Staff for the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation in Tuba City, Arizona.

Dr. Calderon received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Rochester School of Medicine & Dentistry. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Physicians, American Heart Association ACLS & BLS Provider, Advanced Life Support in Obstetrics (ALSO) Provider. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Most notably, Dr. Calderon received the 2021 Arizona Rural Health Association's Exceptional Health Professional of the Year Award.

“We are truly honored to hire such a high-caliber physician to come work within the community,” said KBIC Chief Executive Officer Brigitte LaPointe-Dunham. “Dr. Calderon’s presence in our health clinic will not only make a difference between our clinic walls but will resonate into the homes of every member we serve. We have a shared mission and vision for our health clinic and that is to be a leader in tribal health and human services that contribute to a strong community. We want our community to be actively engaged in promoting healthy living and having access to the highest quality care will support that.”

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community,” said Sophina Manheimer Calderon, M.D. “As fellow indigenous relatives, my family and I look forward to getting to know the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and learning about the culture and land. As Chief Medical Officer, I know we can achieve much by working together to elevate the community’s health and make KBIC Healthcare the best in Indian Country.”

Dr. Calderon is expected to begin Monday, Nov. 7.

