Harmful algal bloom suspected in South Manistique Lake

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has notified the Luce Mackinac Alger Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department that algal blooms were detected on South Manistique Lake and Shoepac Bay.

According to a press release from LMAS, residents and visitors should avoid water-related activities. They also encourage keeping pets from drinking or going in the lake area where the bloom is visible until sampling for testing is complete.

Contact with algae blooms can cause minor illnesses in humans but can be fatal to pets.

People and pets can experience the following symptoms after exposure to algae blooms:

Rash, hives, or skin blisters at skin contact site

Runny eyes and/or nose, sore throat, asthma-like symptoms, or allergic reactions

Diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness, tingly fingers, numbness,

Dizziness, difficulty breathing, or even death resulting from ingesting contaminated water

If you think you or your pet may have been exposed to or ingested algal toxins, LMAS encourages seeking medical treatment for yourself and/or veterinary treatment for your pet as soon as possible.

You can search online at www.michigan.gov/habsmap for verified reports of harmful algal blooms in Michigan or contact EGLE at 800-662-9278 for more information about HABs and the environment.

