Great Lakes Scuba Divers to host fundraiser at Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday

Poster for the event
Poster for the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Scuba Divers are hosting a fundraising event this weekend in Marquette. Sunday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company you’ll find live music from The Reveal, a silent auction, a paddle board raffle and of course – Ore Dock beer.

The money raised goes to the all-volunteer group that works to clean up Lake Superior. The group has already cleaned Marquette’s Lower Harbor and has made efforts up in the Keweenaw Bay.

“That’s why we are putting on this fundraiser, it costs money to do these things and all of us are volunteers, not one of us is getting paid to do this. So, Sunday it is at the Ore Dock. Clean lakes, clean water, and good beer and good music. You can’t go wrong,” said Don Fassbender, President of Great Lakes Scuba Divers.

The fundraiser goes from five to eight Sunday evening. There is a $5 suggested donation.

