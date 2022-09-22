Frosty fall start before mild temps swing upward Friday

Freeze warnings, frost advisories in Upper Michigan overnight through Friday morning before warming up to seasonal autumn temps in the afternoon.
Freeze warnings, frost advisories in Upper Michigan overnight through Friday morning before warming up to seasonal autumn temps in the afternoon.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Building high pressure clears out lake effect rain and clouds in Upper Michigan Thursday night, leading to a frosty start to fall with subfreezing temperatures likely inland.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Plant protection tips from freezing temperatures can be found on almanac.com.

Clouds increase later Friday as a Northern Plains system brings scattered showers over the weekend.

Then, early next wee, a cold system from the Canadian Shield enters the U.P. in a nearly north-to-south trajectory, reinforcing below-seasonal temps in the region plus cool showers and northerly gales.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with patchy fog, patchy freezing fog and frost especially for inland areas

>Lows: Lower 20s to Lower 40s (coldest inland)

Friday: Patchy a.m. fog, freezing fog and frost then mostly sunny and milder; increasing clouds west with a chance of rain late

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; southerly breezes

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; cooler with westerly breezes

>Highs: 60

Monday and Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool with northwest through north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Early showers east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60

