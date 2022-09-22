Frosty fall start before mild temps swing upward Friday

Building high pressure clears out lake effect rain and clouds in Upper Michigan Thursday night, leading to a frosty start to fall with subfreezing temperatures likely inland.

Clouds increase later Friday as a Northern Plains system brings scattered showers over the weekend.

Then, early next wee, a cold system from the Canadian Shield enters the U.P. in a nearly north-to-south trajectory, reinforcing below-seasonal temps in the region plus cool showers and northerly gales.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with patchy fog, patchy freezing fog and frost especially for inland areas

>Lows: Lower 20s to Lower 40s (coldest inland)

Friday: Patchy a.m. fog, freezing fog and frost then mostly sunny and milder; increasing clouds west with a chance of rain late

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; southerly breezes

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; cooler with westerly breezes

>Highs: 60

Monday and Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool with northwest through north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Early showers east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 60

