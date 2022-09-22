Marquette man convicted of 60 charges for child sexually abusive activity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette resident arrested in 2019 for child sexually abusive activity has been convicted of over 60 felonies.

Edward James Charboneau, 52, of Marquette, was convicted Wednesday after a three-day jury trial in Marquette County Circuit Court.

This comes three years after Charboneau was arrested in Forsyth Township on a 74-count felony warrant, which the Marquette Police Department said stemmed from an investigation that originated with a report of embezzlement from a regional organization. During the embezzlement investigation, digital devices were seized and child sexually abusive materials were found on the devices.

Charboneau was found guilty of the following charges:

28 felony counts of child sexually abusive activity, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

28 corresponding counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

2 Counts of Aggravated Possession Child Sexually Abusive Material which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.

2 Corresponding counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

According to Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Wiese, Charboneau was convicted of 66 felonies in total.

Wiese said under Michigan law, the use of a computer to commit a crime can be sentenced consecutively to the sentence imposed for the child sexually abusive crimes. Sentencing will be scheduled in the 25th Circuit Court in approximately 6 weeks.

Wiese, and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jill Hoffman prosecuted the case on behalf of the People of the State of Michigan. The case was investigated by Detective Chris Aldrich of the Marquette City Police Department with assistance from the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.