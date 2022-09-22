Five candidates run for two Michigan Supreme Court seats

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Five candidates are running for the Michigan Supreme Court. There are two seats up for election on Nov. 8.

Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra are running for re-election. Krya Harris Bolden, Paul Hudson and Kerry Lee Morgan are also running for a seat.

State supreme court justices serve eight-year terms.

Tonight, the League of Women Voters of Michigan held an interview forum for the candidates. One of the questions asked was what qualifies the candidates beyond their law degrees.

“After the law degree, it’s what you’ve done with the law degree,” said Zahra. “I was a partner at Dickinson Wright, where I tried cases in state and federal court.”

“I would dedicate my professional career to making life better for people,” said Bernstein. “And I think those qualities are really found when you dedicate yourself to that.”

“I believe that I am uniquely qualified,” said Harris Bolden. “Because, if elected, I would be the only justice that has made laws.”

“A big part of being a good justice is treating everyone who comes before the court with dignity and respect,” said Hudson.

“I think you also have to have an appreciation of the hard work of the trial courts,” said Morgan. “They’re the ones slogging it out every day.”

The Michigan Supreme Court race is non-partisan.

You can watch the full interviews and forum below.

