‘Everything just came together’: One business closes, another expands

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sheryl and John Yavorski are the owners of 906 Flowers and Gifts. Their store is along Ludington Street across from the UPS store.

But in one week, the flower and gift shop is closing.

“Everything just came together very, very nicely. I was very concerned about our employees - what they were going to do. Everyone is lined up with a new job,” said John Yavorski.

This will allow the couple to focus more on their other business - Gram’s Pasties.

“It’s just a lot of weight off my shoulders. I’m down to two mortgages instead of three,” said Sheryl Yavorski.

But as one business is closing, another is expanding. Sign UP Printing and Graphics bought the building and will be moving in next month.

“We can do anything that’s needed for your business. From business cards, letterhead again logo design for businesses, envelopes [and] promotional items. We can vinyl letter vehicles, windows, walls,” said Jean Malueg, the owner of Sign UP Printing and Graphics.

In October, Sign UP will renovate the inside with hopes of opening the new storefront on Nov. 1.

“We just knew that the larger format would be good for our employees, create a better workflow. So, we really want to grow and expand our business,” said Maleueg.

Sign UP will keep the front gift section of its new building to sell Upper Peninsula merchandise.

