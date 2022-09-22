Carney community to host fundraiser for Nick ‘The Brick’ Schetter

All money raised will help Schetter get to Portugal to compete in the Down Syndrome World Swimming Championship.
Nick Schetter swimming.
Nick Schetter swimming.(Dawn Schetter)
By Andrew LaCombe and Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARNEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County community is coming together to support a hometown athlete.

Nick Schetter is going to be swimming for Team USA in Portugal next month in the Down Syndrome World Swimming Championship. He was one of 30 swimmers in America to qualify.

Family, friends and the community have coordinated a spaghetti fundraiser event. It’s this Saturday at the carney legion from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. central time. Dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children or $25 for a family.

There will also be raffles and “Nick the Brick” t-shirts for sale. You can also buy t-shirts and hoodies online here. Nick’s mom, Dawn Schetter, says she’s thankful for the staff at LoyalTees for putting the t-shirt sales together so quickly.

It’s all to offset the costs of getting Schetter to Portugal. He leaves on October 11.

You can also make donations directly to Nick here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white-tailed buck seen between the trees. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Legislation to reduce deer harvest reporting penalty advances
Mugshots of Shireen Glenn and Allen Hutchens
2 arrested on meth charges in Marquette
Gwinn School Board discusses pride flag ban
Embers Credit Union, Negaunee
Man arrested for attempted robbery at 2 Negaunee businesses
Ambulance generic
1 killed, 2 hospitalized, 1 missing after Marinette County crash

Latest News

Freeze warnings, frost advisories in Upper Michigan overnight through Friday morning before...
Frosty fall start before mild temps swing upward Friday
The 906 Flowers and Gifts storefront, which will soon be home to Sign UP Printing and Graphics.
‘Everything just came together’: One business closes, another expands
Players de Noc rehearsing its musical.
Players de Noc to present first musical since pandemic began
Sophina Manheimer Calderon, MD
KBIC names new Chief Medical Officer