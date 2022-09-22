Carney community to host fundraiser for Nick ‘The Brick’ Schetter

CARNEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County community is coming together to support a hometown athlete.

Nick Schetter is going to be swimming for Team USA in Portugal next month in the Down Syndrome World Swimming Championship. He was one of 30 swimmers in America to qualify.

Family, friends and the community have coordinated a spaghetti fundraiser event. It’s this Saturday at the carney legion from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. central time. Dinner is $10 for adults, $5 for children or $25 for a family.

There will also be raffles and “Nick the Brick” t-shirts for sale. You can also buy t-shirts and hoodies online here. Nick’s mom, Dawn Schetter, says she’s thankful for the staff at LoyalTees for putting the t-shirt sales together so quickly.

It’s all to offset the costs of getting Schetter to Portugal. He leaves on October 11.

You can also make donations directly to Nick here.

