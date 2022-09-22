City of Negaunee outlines plans for $885k MEDC grant

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is explaining its plans for a Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Downtown Enhancement grant of $885,261 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The money, announced earlier this month, will support infrastructure and placemaking upgrades in downtown Negaunee.

According to a press release from the city, the total estimated $2.1 million project includes water, street, and sidewalk infrastructure upgrades, new lighting, streetscape infrastructure and furnishings, car charging stations, and the development of several outdoor gathering hubs.

City staff will be working with the Negaunee Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Negaunee Parks and Recreation Commission, and the Negaunee Planning Commission, to finalize the overall plan. Upon final recommendation, a formal plan will be submitted to the City Council for adoption. Upon acceptance of the plan, the project could start as early as next spring.

“The overall plan has been in the concept stage for several years ever since the Negaunee DDA has been reactivated. We are just fortunate enough to have been awarded this transformational grant to provide the maximum positive impact to downtown in one go,” said Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron.

The project will work in conjunction with two other major funding sources, the Phase-1 USDA Water Project which will contribute roughly $359,000, and a $224,000 Small Urban Street Grant. Additional funding will come from various sources within the city’s budget over the next two years.

“The MEDC has been a great partner with the City of Negaunee, and we are thrilled to receive the RAP grant,” Heffron added. “This grant will help fund a project and transform Negaunee’s downtown into an economically dynamic city core. Our future is bright, and this funding will help forge a new era for the city, this generation, and into the next.”

concept sketch of potential improvements utilizing grant funding (City of Negaunee)

