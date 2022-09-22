Camp Cannabis day passes now on sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day passes are now on sale for the largest-ever cannabis consumption event in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, set for Oct. 7 and 8 at Tourist Park in Marquette.

The Fire Station, a U.P. cannabis retailer, is organizing the event.

According to a Thursday press release, general admission day passes will cost $75 and are available for purchase online at thefirestation.com/camp-cannabis. General admission and VIP weekend passes are still available.

Day and weekend passes will be available for purchase online and at the door throughout the event. Day passes that are purchased at the door will be $90 while weekend passes will be $150.

The festival will feature a full lineup across multiple stages of over 40 entertainers, more than a dozen educational sessions, and over 60 unique vendors.

“Offering attendees more options to come and experience the festival is something we’re excited about,” shared The Fire Station’s co-owners Logan Stauber and Stosh Wasik in a joint statement. “We hope that even if guests can’t join us for the weekend, that they will be able to come and enjoy themselves for at least one of the days of the festival.”

The launch of day pass sales coincides with the Battle of the Bands competition hosted at DIGS City Beach on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. both nights, and two bands will earn a spot on the Camp Cannabis lineup. Keep up with event information on the Camp Cannabis Facebook Event page.

About The Fire Station Cannabis Co.

The Fire Station Cannabis Co. is a family-owned retail company that operates across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Owned by two U.P. residents -- Logan Stauber and Stosh Wasik -- The Fire Station prides itself in providing exceptional customer service and pricing on cannabis products. The company was established in 2019 and currently has seven retail locations across the U.P.: Hannahville, Houghton, Iron River, Marquette, Munising, Negaunee and Sault Ste. Marie. Two additional stores are slated to open in the coming months in Ishpeming and Menominee.

